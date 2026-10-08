NU, Letran battle for Shakey’s Unity Cup lead

National University and Letran clash for solo leadership in Pool A when the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Unity Cup resumes on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The defending champion Lady Bulldogs meet the NCAA reigning titlist Lady Knights at 3 p.m.

NU head coach Norman Miguel considers Letran as one of the biggest threats to the Lady Bulldogs' bid for a fifth straight crown.

“Letran, being the NCAA champion, has gained so much experience and we know they can use that in the game. So, there’s no reason for us to be complacent," said Miguel.

Arah Panique, Alexa Mata, Chams Maaya, Celine Marsh, Harlyn Serneche, Sam Cantada and Evangeline Alinsug will lead NU, which is coming off a 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 victory over San Beda University.

Letran, who beat Arellano University, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, last Sept. 27, will rely on Judiel Nitura, Carlyn Tizon, Sheena Sarie and Kaizah Huyno.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos meet at 1 p.m. in Pool C.

FEU defeated Ateneo de Manila University, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12, iwhile SSC-R outlasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 16-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-6.

In Pool D, University of the Philippines debuts against University of the East at 5 p.m.

UE hopes to bounce back from a 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 12-25, 13-15, loss to Lyceum of the Philippines University. (PNA)