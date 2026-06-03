Nueva Ecija cold storage yields P35-M ‘smuggled’ agri products

MANILA – Authorities headed by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday led the inspection of PHP35.4 million worth of imported agricultural products seized from a cold storage facility in Nueva Ecija.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag led the inspection of the seized agricultural goods.

In a news release, the BOC said the operation stemmed from information provided by the NBI regarding alleged agricultural smuggling and possible violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Acting on the report, the BOC–Intelligence Group and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service–Manila International Container Port, in coordination with the NBI and the Philippine Coast Guard, conducted enforcement operations at the subject facility, where they discovered various imported agricultural products, including 6,088 bags of small yellow onions from the Netherlands, 1,080 bags of big yellow onions from China, 3,780 bags of big red onions from China, and 12,350 bags of garlic from China, with an estimated value of PHP35,437,198.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment on May 21.

The BOC said the operation supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen food security, safeguard the agriculture sector and ensure strict compliance with customs and trade regulations.

Meanwhile, the NBI is probing the importer and other liable parties for possible violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The BOC is also carrying out an internal investigation to determine whether any personnel may have been involved in the unlawful importation and movement of the seized goods.

“We will not let smugglers profit while our farmers lose money and the country's food security is jeopardized. This operation sends a clear message that the Bureau of Customs, together with our partner agencies, will continue to pursue those who undermine legitimate trade and exploit our agricultural industry,” Nepomuceno said. (PNA)