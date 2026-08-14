Nueva Segovia archdiocese appeals for aid for monsoon-hit Ilocos Sur

FOLLOWING several days of torrential rains, the Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia is appealing for aid for calamity-hit Ilocos Sur.

In his message to Caritas Manila, Nueva Segovia Archbishop David William Antonio asked for assistance for communities in Ilocos Sur affected by the monsoon rains.

“We heartily ask your good office for financial assistance to help the affected communities and be an instrument of God’s love, mercy, and compassion,” said Antonio.

Aside from assistance, the prelate also asked for prayers for the welfare and safety of his flock.

“May we also ask for your fervent prayers, that the people of Ilocos Sur and other provinces as well may overcome their fears and uncertainties,” said Antonio.

For several days, a large part of the country, especially Luzon, has been experiencing heavy rains caused by the lingering southwest monsoon, which has been reinforced by a potential low-pressure area (LPA).

Ilocos Sur authorities have already evacuated residents living near slopes, rivers, low-lying communities, and coastal areas to designated evacuation centers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)