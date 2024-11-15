Nuisance bets for senator up to 70

SEVENTY senatorial aspirants for the May 2025 polls have been declared nuisance candidates by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on the data provided by the Comelec, as of Thursday, November 14, 2024, a total of 23 more individuals, who filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for senator, have been declared nuisance candidates by the commission's First and Second Divisions.

"Number of aspirants declared as nuisance candidate for the elective position of senator -- 70 aspirants," said the Comelec.

Declared as nuisance candidates by the Comelec First Division are Primo Puso Aquino, Berteni Causing, and Alice Jumalon.

Meanwhile, Miranda Cadion, Melissa Fortes, Deviendo Biazon, Epifanio Perez, Phil delos Reyes, Luther Meniano, Najar Salih, Vicente Domingo, Roel Lamoste, Fernando Manlangit, Edgardo Duque, Subair Mustapha, Artemio Maquiso, Robert Tagean, Robert Agad, James Reyes Jr., Jaime Balmas, Jose Bunilla, Eulogio Partosa, and Bethsaida Lopez were declared nuisance bets by the Comelec Second Division.

Last week, the poll body declared 47 senatorial aspirants as nuisance bets.

A total of 183 individuals filed their COCs for senator at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel from October 1 to 8.

Of the 183, a total of 66 senatorial aspirants have been included in the partial/initial list of aspirants via Minute Resolution No. 24-0824.

The remaining 117 COC filers, on the other hand, faced petitions to declare as nuisance candidates filed by the Comelec Law Department. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)