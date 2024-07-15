Number of ‘fake Pinoys’ with PH-issued documents ‘alarming’

THE increasing number of foreign nationals posing as Filipinos and presenting falsified Philippine government-issued documents is already alarming, said a Bureau of Immigration (BI) official.

In a radio interview, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they consider the matter as a national security concern.

“Matagal na namin itong nire-raise. Nakikita namin as a national security concern kasi hindi lang po isa ang nahuhuli natin in the past. In the recent years po, 10 na yung nahuli natin at ang nakakagulat po last week nakaka tatlo na po tayo ng mga foreign nationals na may hawak na Philippine documents,” Sandoval said.

(We have been raising this for a long time. We see it as a national security concern because we caught not just one in the past. In recent years, we have caught 10 and what is surprising is that last week, we caught three foreign nationals who were in possession of Philippine documents.)

“Nakakabahala po kasi tingin po natin national security concern ito kasi sila po ay hindi eligible na maging Filipino at nawawala sila sa purview ng Immigration kapag sila ay naging Filipino na. May hawak po sila na Philippine documents,” she added.

(It is worrying because we think this is already a national security concern because they are not eligible to become Filipinos and they disappear from the purview of Immigration once they become Filipinos. They are holding Philippine documents.)

Among the alibis of these “fake Pinoys” when asked by immigration officers about their basic childhood information is that they were homeschooled while some say they have already forgotten.

This is similar to the claims of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who through a fingerprint examination turned out to be one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Guo has been in hot water over her alleged links to an illegal Pogo in Bamban that has been a subject of a Senate investigation.

Her certification of live birth was registered only when she was already a teenager.

She said she is a love child of his Chinese father to her mother whom she maintained was a full blooded Filipina.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier said it does not have any record for Alice Leal Guo, whom the mayor refers to as her mother.

Guo during a Senate hearing repeatedly said that she can no longer remember some details of her childhood aside from that she was homeschooled and that she grew up on a farm.

However, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian bared the school records of Guo Hua Ping from school in Quezon City.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also bared two NBI records with same personal information but different photos, one of which was that of Mayor Guo’s, which makes her think that the local official stole her identity.

The Senate earlier issued an arrest order against Guo and her family after they refused to attend the ongoing Senate investigations.

Last week, the NBI in Davao del Sur said it has found almost 200 fake birth certificates issued from 2018 to 2019, mostly Chinese nationals by the local civil registry of Sta. Cruz.

Gatchalian said Chinese nationals are able to obtain a Filipino birth certificate to the tune of P300,000. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)