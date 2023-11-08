Number of unemployed Filipinos up in September 2023

THE number of unemployed Filipinos has increased to 2.26 million in September 2023 from August’s 2.21 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

In September 2023, the PSA said the underemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent, slightly higher than the 4.4 percent unemployment rate in August 2023 but lower as compared to the 5.0 percent during the same month in 2022.

The PSA said a total of 47.67 million people aged 15 years old and above were employed as of September 2023, from 47.58 million in August 2023.

The Labor Force Participation Rate, or the estimate of the economy’s active workforce, declined to 64.1 percent from 64.7 percent in August 2023 and 65.2 percent in September 2022.

The number of underemployed individuals, or those who are employed but wanted additional hours of work in their current job or to have an additional job or to have a new job with longer hours stood at 5.11 million or 10.7 percent of the total employed persons.

The underemployment rate in September was lower than the 11.7 percent in August 2023.

“On average, an employed person worked 40.8 hours per week in September 2023. This was higher than the average hours worked at 39.6 hours per week in September last year,” the PSA said.

The top five sub-sectors in terms of annual increase in the number of employed persons in September 2023 were accommodation and food service activities, administrative and support service activities, construction, transportation and storage, and fishing and aquaculture.

Manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, repair motor vehicles and motorcycles, agriculture and forestry, public administration and defense, compulsory social security and financial and insurance activities posted the highest annual drop in the number of employed persons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)