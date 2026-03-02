NU's Cabaral first UAAP boys' singles champ; UE rules doubles

MANILA – Ariel Cabaral of National University Nazareth School (NUNS) prevailed over Rafael Lagac of Ateneo de Manila University, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3, Sunday to become the first boys' singles champion in the UAAP Season 88 tennis tournament at Colegio San Agustin in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“"It means a lot to me because this has been my goal since I was little because my sister (Angela) was a UAAP player and she has won gold. So it's an achievement for me because before, it was just a dream of mine, but now it has come true," the 18-year from Negros said, referring to his sister who suited up for the NU women's team.

"As a first-timer and as a proud NU Bulldog, we got the crown as [the] first UAAP juniors champion. I just trusted God and then I also trusted the shots because just like in the first set, I was really confused about what to do but I just told God to just guide me. I [overcame] the pressure and then I did what I had to do in the game," he said.

In the doubles finals, University of the East’s Kobi Luzon and Aser Delos Santos defeated teammates Kyle Saga and Al Tristan Licayan, 6-1, 6-2.

“We had less pressure because it was just us. We already knew our game. Besides, it's really different when you're here on the court. The expectations for the game are really different than when you're the one here. And that's all, just ask the Lord for guidance and just pray that I perform well in the game," said Luzon.

The results will count in the overall championship tally.

In the women's division, defending champion University of Santo Tomas clobbered Ateneo, 4-1, to grab the lead with four wins in five outings.

Last season's co-Most Valuable Player Kaye Emana whipped Angela Buyante, 6-0, 6-1; Mica Emana outplayed Casey Padilla 6-3, 6-2; and Justine Maneja and Christine Gulagula pulled off a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Althea Martirez and Chelsea Roque.

Ateneo made it 1-3 after Althea Ong conquered Kaye Mustaza, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, before Judy Padilla and Princess Nichole Dela Rita sealed the best-of-five tie with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Zaina Omar and Eloh Castolo.

Meanwhile, NU got back at first-round tormentor De La Salle University with a 3-2 victory.

Adeline Abadia and Rovie Baulete saved the day for the Lady Bulldogs, outlasting Annika Diwa and Guysie Garrido, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

NU's Elsie Abarquez bageled Bea Gomez, 6-0, 6-0, before Maikee Vicencio tied with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over AJ Acabo.

The Lady Bulldogs wrested the lead when Juliana Carvajal and Kolin Cornell won over Amor Idjao and Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-1, 6-3. But Lady Green Tennister Angeline Alcala defeated JM Carcueva, 6-3, 6-3, to force a rubber match.

NU improved to 3-2 for third place while La Salle slid to fourth with a 2-3 slate. (PNA)