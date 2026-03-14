NWPC: Regional wage boards to assess 'supervening conditions'

AMID the spike in oil prices and other basic commodities due to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, all Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) are expected to start assessing the possibility of an increase in prevailing wages.

In a radio interview, National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) Executive Director Maria Criselda Sy said all regional wage boards are looking into potential "supervening conditions" in their respective regions.

"The study on whether there should be a wage increase depends on the monitoring being done by regional wage boards, especially on the impact of the crisis in their regions," said Sy.

"The regional wage boards are continuously reviewing. Their secretariats are continuously monitoring as well in order to guide the boards," she added.

Asked if the NWPC believes that prevailing price hikes warrant another round of pay hikes across regions, Sy said she is leaving the matter to the RTWPBs.

"In past experiences, an oil crisis was one of the grounds cited. But still it depends on the monitoring of regional wage boards because they know the situation on the ground," said Sy.

Under existing rules on minimum wage setting, no new wage order can be issued within a period of 12 months from the effectivity of the current wage order.

However, regional wage boards may proceed with a minimum wage review before the 12-month period expires in cases of "supervening conditions," such as an extraordinary increase in prices of petroleum products and basic goods/services. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)