NWPC reminds employers to submit annual wage reports

File photo

THE National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) on Saturday, March 16, 2024, reminded all private sector employers to submit their respective annual wage reports on or before June 15.

In a social media post, the NWPC urged employers to submit their Annual Establishment Report on Wages (AERW) 2023 online via https://annualwagereport.nwpc.dole.gov.ph/aerw/.

"The 2023 AERW Online System is now open for submission until June 15, 2024," said NWPC.

"Establishments may now access https://annualwagereport.nwpc.dole.gov.ph/aerw/ to submit report," it added.

Under Republic Act No. 6727, all business establishments are required to submit annually a verified itemized report on wages.

The report shall specify the names, salaries, and wages of their workers and employees that are below the managerial level. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)

