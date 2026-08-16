NWPC stands firm on RTWPB-NCR process

DESPITE the preliminary injunction issued against the wage order of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR), the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) stands by the validity of the process followed in issuing Wage Order No. NCR-27.

In a statement, the NWPC said it stands by the actions and wage order of the NCR wage board despite the injunction issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 152.

“While respecting the Court’s Order, the NWPC stands firmly by the validity of the wage order and the integrity of the process undertaken by the RTWPB-NCR in accordance with its mandate, applicable laws, and rules,” said the NWPC.

It added that there was nothing extraordinary about the processes undertaken by the NCR wage board.

“The regional wage-setting mechanism under Republic Act No. 6727 has operated for more than three decades and has been continuously strengthened through experience, jurisprudence, and updated rules. It is neither an untested process nor one devised only for the present wage order,” said the NWPC.

The agency also vowed to fight for social justice by coordinating with the Office of the Solicitor General in pursuing appropriate legal remedies.

“We will defend this mechanism as an instrument of social justice that protects vulnerable workers while balancing the interests of labor, management, and government,” said the NWPC.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB-NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila, to be implemented in two tranches. The first tranche of P60 was supposed to take effect on July 25, while the second tranche of P25 is scheduled to take effect on January 20, 2027.

Late Thursday, the Pasig City RTC Branch 152 granted the petition for a preliminary injunction against the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27.

This followed the lapse of an earlier temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Pasig City RTC Branch 152 upon the petition of Readycon Trading and Construction Corporation and R-11 Builders, Inc. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)