NWPC warns firms vs minimum pay non-compliance

THE National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said private establishments must not give employees salaries below prevailing minimum wage rates in their region.

NWPC Deputy Executive Director Pia Charmane De Jesus said in a radio interview that salaries below set minimum wage rates are unacceptable and may result in fines and imprisonment.

"There should be no salary below the minimum wage," De Jesus said.

Under Republic Act 8188, any entity that refuses or fails to pay prescribed increases or adjustments in wage rates faces a fine of P25,000 to P100,000.

Violators also face imprisonment of two to four years.

Records show 14 out of 16 Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards have issued wage orders for private sector workers.

Additionally, 11 out of 16 regional wage boards have issued wage orders for domestic workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)