Obando Church to return pickup donated by BGC Boys leader

By

THE popular Obando Church, officially known as the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Inmaculada Concepción de Salambao, is set to return the pickup truck donated by dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara a year ago.

In a statement, the Obando Church said it has decided to return the Nissan Navara after Alcantara was linked to the allegedly anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

"Dahil sa mga lumabas na ulat at akusasyon ng katiwalian laban kay G. Henry Alcantara, kaagad na pinag-usapan at pinagnilayan ng Sangguniang Pastoral ng Parokya ng San Pascual Baylon ang nararapat na hakbang, at napagkasunduan naming isauli ang naturang donasyon," said the Obando Church.

(Due to the reports and allegations of corruption against Mr. Henry Alcantara, the Pastoral Council of the Parish of San Pascual Baylon immediately discussed and reflected on the proper course of action, and we agreed to return the said donation.)

"Kasalukuyan po naming isinasagawa ang mga kinakailangang hakbang upang maisauli ito sa tamang paraan sa wastong tao o institusyon at sa pamamagitan ng angkop na legal na proseso," it added.

(We are currently undertaking the necessary steps to return it properly to the rightful person or institution, through the appropriate legal process.)

The San Pascual Baylon Parish said the decision is in accordance with the stance and directives of the Diocese of Malolos, as well as the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The Parish recalled that the vehicle was donated by Alcantara back in June 1, 2024, and was received by the church "in good faith."

"Tinanggap namin ito in good faith dahil sa pangangailangan na rin sa ginagawang pilgrimage o pagdalaw ng imahen ng Mahal na Birhen ng Salambao upang marating ang iba't ibang parokya," said the church.

(We accepted it in good faith due to the needs arising from the ongoing pilgrimage or visitation of the image of Our Lady of Salambao to various parishes.)

It said it sincerely apologizes if the matter has raised concerns to the Church and the people.

"Kami po ay humihingi ng paumanhin at nais din naming ipaabot ang aming pininindigan sa tunay na pagpapahalaga sa katarungan at kung ano ang tama," said the Obando Church.

(We sincerely apologize and wish to convey our firm commitment to the true value of justice and what is right.)

Alcantara was dismissed from service in early September amid an investigation into anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)