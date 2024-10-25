OCD: 46 dead as 'Kristine' lashes Luzon

MANILA – The death toll from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) in most of Luzon and parts of the Visayas has climbed to 46.

The latest situation report from the Office of Civil Defense Friday showed 28 are from Bicol, 15 from Calabarzon, and one each from Ilocos, Central Luzon and Zamboanga Peninsula, all of which are undergoing validation.

Also undergoing validation are reports of seven injured and 20 missing persons.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) likewise reported that its disaster response task unit from Tactical Operations Group 5, swiftly transported essential relief supplies from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to storm-affected areas in Camarines Sur.

"Utilizing a KM-250 truck and a fiber boat, the PAF delivered relief supplies to residents in Centro Nabua, Barangay San Miguel, Brgy. Santiago Old, Brgy. Santiago Young, Brgy. Sto. Domingo, Barangay La Purisima, and Barangay La Opinion," PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a statement.

She added that the operations were carried out in coordination with the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police (PNP).

Cops mobilized

Meanwhile, the PNP mobilized 17,900 officers for rescue and relief efforts.

The number included 6,700 officers who are already deployed and 11,200 from the Reactionary Standby Support Force.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, said contingents from other police regional offices (PROs) are travelling to the Bicol Region to assist in relief missions.

“At 11 a.m, our personnel from the PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas) boarded the MV Don Antonio going to Matnog Port in Sorsogon. We have 200 personnel there who are part of the contingent of the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), OCD and the Ormoc local government unit,” she said.

She said PNP choppers would be utilized for search and relief operations once the weather improves.

“Our contingent in Calabarzon is having a hard time because the roads in Lopez, Quezon are still impassable. Once the roads become passable, they would be able to assist relief operations in nearby provinces,” Fajardo added.

Police officers are likewise involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster response in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and northern Luzon.

The PNP itself has over 1,000 officers whose families were affected by Kristine. (PNA)