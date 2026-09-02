OCD: Death toll from Habagat, cyclones rises to 39

THE death toll from the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Luis, Maymay, and Neneng and the southwest monsoon or habagat has risen to 39, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

In its latest situational report, the OCD said Benguet recorded the highest number of fatalities at 15 — 10 in Baguio City, three in Atok and two in La Trinidad — all due to landslides.

Rizal and Batangas recorded four deaths each, while Zambales and Caloocan City had three fatalities each.

Pampanga, Quezon and Occidental Mindoro recorded two deaths each, while La Union, Pangasinan, Oriental Mindoro and Negros Occidental each recorded one fatality.

The deaths were caused by landslides, drowning, rockslides, electrocution and other weather-related incidents.

The OCD also reported 20 injured persons and three others who remain missing.

A total of 9.4 million people, or 2.7 million families, have been affected by the weather disturbances across 6,328 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The government has provided around P1.85 billion in assistance to affected communities.

The OCD said 178 cities and municipalities in 12 Luzon provinces have declared a state of calamity due to the impact of the bad weather.

It also recorded 711 flooded areas.

In some parts of Bulacan and Pampanga, among others, floodwaters have yet to subside.

A portion of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in San Simon, Pampanga, remains flooded, causing heavy traffic in the area.

Clearing and drainage operations in the affected portion of the major thoroughfare are still ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)