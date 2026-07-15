OCD reports 26 deaths due to southwest monsoon, Inday

MANILA – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Wednesday that the number of deaths attributed to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Inday (international name Bavi) is now at 26 persons from six regions, up from 22 on July 14.

In a message to reporters, OCD information office Diego Mariano said one of the casualties is from Iloilo, two from Zamboanga Sibugay, two from Bukidnon, four from Davao Occidental, 10 from Sarangani, and seven from Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the number of injured stood at nine – two from Benguet, one from Marinduque, one from Davao Occidental, one from Sarangani, two from Lanao del Norte, and two from Maguindanao del Norte.

A total of 14 persons remain missing – two from Zamboanga del Sur, five from Davao Occidental, two from Sarangani, four from Lanao del Sur, and one from Maguindanao del Sur.

The report said "validation of the reported casualties are still ongoing".

Mariano estimated the number of affected families at 244,000, involving about one million individuals.

The number of evacuation centers still active is placed at 86, sheltering about 5,000 families, or about 22,000 persons.

A total of 766 houses have been classified as destroyed, and 853 as damaged. (PNA)