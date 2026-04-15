OCTA: 69% of Filipinos back impeachment trial vs VP Sara Duterte

MANILA – An OCTA Research survey showed 69 percent of Filipinos agree with an impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte.

Conducted from March 19 to 25, 2026, the survey asked 1,200 respondents the question: ”Do you think Vice President Sara Duterte should face trial in the Senate or an impeachment court to address the allegations against her or not?”

Survey result released on Wednesday found that 69 percent have answered "yes" to the question and only 28 percent disagree, while 3 percent were undecided.

According to OCTA, respondents from the Visayas showed the highest support for impeachment trial, at 83 percent, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR), 81 percent, and Balance Luzon, 69 percent.

Lowest support at 61 percent came from Mindanao, which is also that area with the highest opposition to the impeachment trial at 38 percent.

Meanwhile, support for the impeachment trial was strongest among those aged 18 to 24 at 77 percent, followed by aged 35 to 44, 73 percent.

Lower support was observed among aged 45 to 54, at 60 percent.

Support for the impeachment trial was higher in rural areas at 75 percent, than in urban areas, at 63 percent.

OCTA, meanwhile, said 87 percent of respondents were aware of the impeachment case filed against Duterte, while 12 percent were unaware.

The survey has a ±3 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level, OCTA said. (PNA)