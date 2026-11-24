RISING prices of basic goods and services remain the top urgent concern of Filipinos, according to a recent survey by the Octa Research Group.

Octa’s Tugon ng Masa Survey for October 2026 showed that 42 percent of the 1,200 respondents wanted the Marcos administration to take action to control the rising prices of basic goods and services.

The percentage of adult Filipinos who identified rising prices as a major concern increased from 37 percent in July to 42 percent in September 2026.

Other top concerns raised by respondents were improving or increasing workers’ wages (35 percent), fighting graft and corruption in government (29 percent), and providing free quality education and access to affordable food, such as rice, vegetables and meat (20 percent).

The top five urgent personal concerns of respondents were staying healthy and avoiding illness, having enough food every day, building savings, securing a well-paying job or source of income, and finishing their education to provide a better future for their children. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)