October 15 declared as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has declared October 15 of each year as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, on behalf of Marcos, signed Proclamation No. 700 on October 2, 2024, repealing Proclamation No. 586, which declared March 25 of every year as the “Day of the Unborn.”

The issuance of the proclamation aims to honor and remember the infants lost during or shortly after pregnancy, and acknowledges the mothers and their families who have suffered through these losses.

“There is a need to designate a specific day to increase awareness and provide comprehensive support for affected families, including mental health services, community programs, and informed healthcare guidance,” the proclamation reads.

The Department of Health was tasked to lead, coordinate, and supervise, as well as to identify the programs, activities and projects aligned with the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

It also directed other government agencies and offices, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, to participate and render necessary support for its effective implementation, while all local government units, non-government organizations, professional associations, and the private sector are also encouraged to give support. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)