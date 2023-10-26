October 31, November 3 are not holidays

THE Office of the President reiterated on Thursday, October 26, 2023, that October 31 and November 3 have not been declared as holidays.

“Fake news,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told reporters when asked if November 3, Friday, is a holiday.

Bersamin also said earlier that there is also no such order making October 31, Tuesday, as a holiday.

October 30 was declared as special non-working day to give way to the conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.

November 1 and 2, All Saints' and All Souls' Days, respectively, were also both declared as special non-working days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)