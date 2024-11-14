‘Ofel’ makes landfall in Baggao, weakens into typhoon

OFEL has weakened into a typhoon after making landfall over Baggao, Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The weather bureau said Ofel made landfall around 1:30 p.m.

It weakened into a typhoon from a super typhoon category, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 945 hPa as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

The typhoon was moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 was hoisted over Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan).

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and eastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Palanan), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg) was placed under TCWS 3.

TCWS 2 was raised over the western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Dilasag, Maria Aurora) were placed under TCWS 1.

Ofel was forecast to pass close, or make another landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands Thursday evening before heading northeastward over the sea east of Taiwan during the weekend.

“Note that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone. Furthermore, the track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone,” said Pagasa.

“Ofel has started to weaken due to increasing interaction with the landmass of Luzon. It will continue to weaken throughout the forecast period due to frictional effects of land, as well as the increasingly unfavorable environment over the Luzon Strait and the sea east of Taiwan,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)