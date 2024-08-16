Office green lights OFW deployment to American Samoa

HDT

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, August 16, 2024, announced the lifting of the ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to American Samoa.

In its Advisory No. 22-2024, the DMW said OFWs are no longer prohibited from heading to American Samoa, which is considered as a territory of the United States.

"The public is hereby advised that American Samoa is henceforth excluded from the list of restricted markets," the DMW said.

"The processing of the deployment of newly-hired and returning Filipino workers with valid and existing contracts to American Samoa shall now be allowed," it added.

The department said this comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issued a Certificate of Compliance for American Samoa.

It noted how American Samoa was found to have the existing labor and social laws, which protect the rights of workers, including migrant workers.

"The Certificate of Compliance for American Samoa guarantees the rights of foreign workers," it explained.

Under the law, the Philippine government shall allow the deployment of overseas Filipino workers only in countries, where the rights of Filipino migrant workers are protected.

Such guarantees may be based on the host country's existing labor and social laws protecting the rights of workers, including migrant workers; being a signatory to and/or a ratifier of multilateral conventions, declarations, or resolutions relating to the protection of workers, including migrant workers; and having a bilateral agreement or arrangement with the government on the protection of the rights of overseas Filipino Workers.

In the absence of such guarantees, the law provides that no permit for OFW deployment shall be issued by the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)