Officials condemn killing of South Upi vice mayor, security aide

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct an in-depth investigation on the killing of South Upi, Maguindanao Del Sur Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his companion during an ambush in Barangay Pandan on Saturday, August 2, 2024.

In a statement on Saturday, Abalos condemned the murder of Benito and his security aide, Weng Marcos, directing the PNP to work with the military to pursue the suspects and to leave no stone unturned until they arrested them and unmasked the masterminds.

“We will do our utmost to seek justice for the victims. I express my deepest sympathies and prayers for the families of Vice Mayor Benito and Weng Marcos,” he said.

“We also appeal to the public to get in touch with the authorities if they have any information that can help in the quick resolution of this case,” he added.

Injured during the ambush perpetrated by still unidentified gunmen were Benito's wife, an 11-year-old relative, and Barangay Pandan chairwoman Analyn Benito.

The victims were playing along a mountainous area when they were fired upon by the suspects who immediately fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Elements of the South Upi Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the 57th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, initiated clearing and pursuit operations.

In a statement, the Bangsamoro government said the incident, a “senseless act of violence” is a stark reminder of the challenges being faced by the region.

"It is a direct attack on the progress we have made towards peace, unity, and development. We cannot allow the perpetrators of this heinous crime to go unpunished,” it said.

Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has directed the conduct of a thorough investigation of the incident noting that such violence has no place in the region.

“The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is built on the foundation of inclusivity and diversity. We are a region comprised of various ethnic and religious groups, each with their unique cultures and traditions… Together, let us work as one Bangsamoro to address the root causes of conflict and create an environment where everyone feels safe and protected,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)