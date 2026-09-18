OFW among victims of Coron ferry tragedy

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) was among the victims of the fire that swept through a passenger ferry bound for Coron, Palawan, last September 9.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that an OFW from Kuwait is one of the 77 fatalities from the MV June Aster tragedy.

"The OFW returned home from Kuwait to be with (his/her) child before (his/her) scheduled return to his/her employer in two weeks," said the DMW.

"(He/she) was among those recorded as fatalities in the incident," it added.

The department then expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of the maritime tragedy.

"The DMW extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of those who perished in the fire that struck the MV June Aster," it said.

The DMW said its Mimaropa Office has already coordinated with the family of the said OFW.

"We will coordinate with and assist the family of the deceased OFW in order to determine the assistance and benefits they may receive," said the DMW.

On September 9, a fire broke out aboard the MV June Aster while it was en route from Batangas to Coron.

The tragedy death toll is now at 77, while the number of survivors has dropped to 43 and 12 individuals remain missing. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)