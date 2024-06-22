OFW dies during Hajj pilgrimage

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) passed away on June 16, 2024, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) after suffering from heatstroke while performing Hajj pilgrimage.

In a statement on late Friday night, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that the OFW died at a hospital in Makkah.

"With sadness, the Department of Migrant Workers reports that one OFW died due to heatstroke while performing Hajj," said the DMW.

The department said the OFW was based in Riyadh, where she had been working as a health care professional.

The DMW said it has already coordinated with her next-of-kin for the release and burial of her remains.

It led to her burial on June 19 in Makkah, said the Department.

The DMW said it is also coordinating with the family for the payment of any hospital bills and other forms of assistance.

"May Allah provide her family with patience and strength during this difficult time," said the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)