OFW Hospital serves nearly 125,000 patients in 2025

NEARLY 125,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families used the OFW Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga in 2025.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the Level 2 health facility served 124,947 patients through outpatient, emergency, inpatient, and surgical services.

The DMW said the facility also provided more than 250,000 diagnostic services to OFWs and their families.

"A total of 264,384 diagnostic tests were performed in radiology, laboratory, respiratory, and heart station services," the DMW said.

The department said the figures show the OFW Hospital is an essential service for all OFWs.

"These are testaments to the hospital's strengthened capacity and concrete medical services for OFWs and their loved ones," the DMW said.

The OFW Hospital began operations in May 2022 in San Fernando, Pampanga. The DMW operates the facility. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)