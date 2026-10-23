OFW killed in drone attack at Saudi oilfield

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) was killed after debris from a drone intercepted by Saudi air defenses fell near a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the department had contacted the bereaved family and was coordinating with concerned authorities, the worker’s employer and co-workers to gather more information about the incident.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has also reached out to the family, while the DMW, through the Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar, is coordinating legal and welfare assistance, including arrangements for the repatriation of the worker’s remains and support for his family,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said the DMW was also monitoring a separate attack in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and coordinating with Philippine government offices and Saudi authorities to determine whether any OFWs were affected.

As of the department’s latest update, it had received no reports of Filipinos affected by the Dammam incident.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and awaiting further reports from our counterparts on the ground. We are praying that no Filipino will be harmed and that it will remain that way,” Cacdac said.

He urged Filipinos in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East to remain vigilant, follow local safety protocols and monitor advisories from Philippine and host-country authorities.

The DMW also advised OFWs to avoid potentially dangerous areas, including military installations and oil facilities, verify flight schedules with airlines before traveling, and refrain from taking or sharing photos and videos of security incidents in violation of Saudi regulations./TPM