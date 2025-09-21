OFW Lounges eyed in Cebu, Clark airports

AMID reports of OFW Lounges being shut down, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Saturday, September 20, 2025, its plans to open more branches, particularly in the Clark International Airport and the Mactan–Cebu International Airport.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are already finalizing plans to establish OFW Lounges initially in the two airports.

"We already have plans to open new OFW Lounges in Cebu and Clark," said Cacdac.

He said more OFW Lounges are being eyed in the near future.

"The search continues for other airports, where similar and even better facilities can be built," said Cacdac.

Earlier, reports came out that OFW Lounges at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3 may stop operating in 2026 due to the possible budget cut faced by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

Last week, the Owwa stated that reports that OFW Lounges operations will be stopped due to lack of funding are false.

The DMW seconded Owwa’s statement, saying opening of additional OFW Lounges are already in the pipeline. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)