OFW still in coma following Saudi airport attack

AN overseas Filipino worker (OFW) remains comatose in the intensive care unit (ICU) following the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 10, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said the OFW is intubated and continues to undergo medical procedures, although the worker’s surgery was successful.

The department also reported that the OFW’s Glasgow Coma Scale score improved from 3/15 to 9/15.

Of the seven OFWs injured in the attack, two others who were previously in the ICU have been transferred to regular hospital wards, while the remaining four have been discharged.

The DMW said it continues to assist the injured Filipinos with their medical needs and coordinate with the Saudi government. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)