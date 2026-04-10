OFWs fleeing conflict express relief, gratitude as they arrive in PH

MANILA – Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) fleeing escalating tensions in the Middle East expressed relief and gratitude after safely arriving in the Philippines on Thursday under the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who led the whole-of-government team in welcoming the repatriated OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, said a total of 166 Filipinos, including 150 OFWs and 16 dependents, returned from Kuwait after a coordinated land transfer to Saudi Arabia, where they boarded a flight bound for Manila.

“166 OFWs from Kuwait, may land crossing involved and they were crossed over to KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), and from there, there was a Gulf Air flight waiting for them, so yun na, nakauwi na (166 OFWs from Kuwait, there was a land crossing involved and they were crossed over to KSA, and from there, there was a Gulf Air flight waiting for them, so that's it, they are home now),” he said

The returnees cited fear brought about by the conflict as the main reason for seeking repatriation.

“Takot kami kasi may siren, may bomba, mga pagsabog naririnig namin. Nakakatakot talaga (We were scared every time because we hear sirens, bombs and explosions. It's really frightening),” OFW Juvie Mangcawil said.

Roselyn Echon echoed this, saying the situation had become increasingly alarming.

“Natatakot na po kami. Maya’t-maya at sunod-sunod po yung putok (It was very scary. Explosions are happening continuously)”.

Cacdac said many of the OFWs had directly experienced the impact of the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East region.

He said even missile interceptions of countries with strong air defense system contributed to the anxiety of the workers.

He said majority of returnees, at around 63 percent, decided to come home due to safety concerns.

'Hindi kami pinabayaan’

Despite the difficult circumstances, the OFWs expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by the government throughout their journey.

“Hindi kami pinabayaan (They took care of us),” Dingle Ardiente said, describing the repatriation process as smooth.

Upon arrival, the repatriates were assisted by teams from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health, among other agencies.

They were provided food, transportation, temporary accommodation and financial assistance.

More arrivals expected

Cacdac said repatriation efforts will continue as more Filipinos request for assistance.

“There will be another one tomorrow, around a similar number, and then our eighth charter from UAE (United Arab Emirates) is coming in tomorrow also,” he said.

To date, Cacdac placed the total number of OFW repatriates whose return was funded by the government to be around 3,900, but including those who have spent for their own fares, it has reached around 4,200.

Meanwhile, Cacdac expressed hope that the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and the Iran will hold, for eventual normalization of the situation.

He said this will eventually lessen the number of Filipinos applying for repatriation.

He said the department is ready to assist those who will choose to look for another overseas job, adding that around 200,000 job orders to countries in Asia and Europe are available. (PNA)