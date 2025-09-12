OFWs safe, in good spirits amid Qatar strikes

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Friday, September 12, 2025, that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar are safe and accounted for, two days after an Israeli airstrike in Doha.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said he personally visited Qatar to see the situation of OFWs there.

“We continue to work together to ensure the safety of every Filipino,” Cacdac said.

“I personally went to the area and saw the damage, but we have been assured that our countrymen are doing well,” he added.

Cacdac said OFWs in Qatar remain in good spirits despite the recent attacks.

“Despite the trials, we saw how they remain strong and in good spirits amidst the explosion they just experienced,” he said.

He expressed hope that there will be no similar incidents in the country.

“We hope and pray for continued calm and peace there, and for the continued safety of our compatriots in Qatar,” he said.

The Israeli airstrike targeted a meeting of top Hamas leaders in Doha, about 300 to 400 meters from the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office.

Qatar is home to more than 250,000 OFWs, most of whom are employed as household service workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)