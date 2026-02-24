OFWs told: Check BOC status of cargo forwarders regularly

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families are being encouraged to regularly check on the records of cargo forwarders to avoid cases of mishandling and abandonment of their balikbayan boxes.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said OFWs can regularly check on their preferred cargo forwarders with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

"OFWs and their families are advised to regularly verify the status of their chosen freight forwarders with the BOC to ensure the consolidators' reliability and trustworthiness," said the DMW.

It said the advice is being issued amid the presence of rogue cargo forwarders, which have resulted in cases of mishandling and abandonment of balikbayan boxes.

"OFWs and their families are warned not to transact with dishonest cargo forwarders linked to the mishandling and abandonment of balikbayan boxes sent to their families," said the DMW.

It cited as an example the case of the Makati Express Cargo, as well as its partners and affiliates abroad.

"This is to protect their welfare and prevent any illegal operations related to their balikbayan boxes sent to their families in the Philippines," said the DMW.

To note, a balikbayan box is a box that contains various items sent by OFWs to their relatives back home.

They usually include non-perishable food, toiletries, household items, electronics, toys, designer clothing, or other items that are difficult to find in the Philippines.

Since 2023, around 12,400 balikbayan boxes have been reported as having been mishandled and needed retrieval and delivery by the DMW and the BOC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)