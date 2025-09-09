OFWs urged to download ‘Kumusta Kabayan App’

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) encouraged all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to download the "Kumusta Kabayan App."

In a statement, the DMW said OFWs may be able to download the newly launched app in their mobile phones.

"Ang Kumusta Kabayan App ay maaaring mai-download ng mga OFWs sa kanilang mga mobile phones para sa mas mabilis at agarang tulong sa kanilang pangangailangan o anumang emergency," said the DMW.

The "Kumusta Kabayan App" is a digital welfare monitoring system aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of OFWs anywhere in the world.

Some of the app's features include the "Kumusta Kabayan" Survey, where OFWs can answer their situation with their employer, the quality of their working and living conditions, and whether their wages are correct given on time.

The app also provides the complete hotline numbers of DMW-Owwa (1348), which OFWs can call 24/7 for any emergency; as well as hotline numbers of the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) and DMW Regional Offices.

The "Kumusta Kabayan App" also has a feature wherein OFWs can ask for assistance from the DMW, such as repatriation, legal, financial, and reintegration assistance.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the introduction of the app is a way to make monitoring of OFWs more accessible.

"Gusto nating maipadama sa bawat OFW ang kanilang kahalagahan bilang Bagong Bayani ng ating bansa dahil tayo mismo ang direktang tatawag sa kanila upang mangamusta, at seguraduhin ang agarang tulong sa kanilang pangangailanagan," said Cacdac.

(We want every OFW to feel their importance as the Modern-Day Heroes of our nation because we ourselves will directly call them to check on their well-being and ensure immediate assistance for their needs.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)