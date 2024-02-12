Oil firms to implement first price rollback for 2024

PRICES of petroleum products will go down minimally on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Seaoil said there will be a P60 cents per liter price rollback for gasoline, P10 cents per liter on diesel and P40 cents for kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, while Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and PetroGazz will have it effective at 6 a.m.

This is the first oil price rollback for 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)