Oil price hike for October 1

EXPECT a minimal oil price hike on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 -- the third increase in three weeks.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.90 per liter price hike for diesel, P.45 for gasoline, and P.30 per liter for kerosene.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Caltex will implement price adjustment by 6 a.m. of October 1, while Cleanfuel will have it effective starting 4:01 p.m.

Over the past two weeks, the price of diesel went up by P1.50, gasoline by P2.10 and kerosene by P1.65. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)