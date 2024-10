THERE will be a minimal price increase for fuel on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, PetroGazz, Seaoil, Caltex and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.50 per liter price increase for diesel and kerosene and P.20 per liter on gasoline.

The said companies will implement the price adjustment by 6 a.m., except for Cleanfuel, which will change the pump prices at 4:01 p.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)