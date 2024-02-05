Oil price increase for the 5th straight week

ANOTHER major price hike on diesel will be implemented on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Petrogazz, Caltex and Cleanfuel said there will be a P1.50 per liter price increase for diesel, P.75 per liter on gasoline and P.80 per liter on kerosene.

Caltex will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m., while Petrogazz, Seoil and Pilipinas Shell will have it implemented at 6 a.m., and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, the price of gasoline went up by P2.80 per liter and P1.30 per liter on diesel.

Over the past five weeks, the price of gasoline increased by P4.60 per liter, diesel by P3.60 per liter and kerosene by P1.85 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)