Oil price rollback on October 22

THERE will be a minimal price rollback on fuel on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

In their respective advisory, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, PetroGazz, and Caltex said there will be a P.50 per liter price decrease on gasoline, P.70 per liter on diesel, and P.85 per liter on kerosene.

The price adjustment will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, except for Cleanfuel which will implement the price change earlier at 12:01 a.m.

Last week, prices went up by P2.65 per liter e for gasoline, P2.70 per liter on diesel and kerosene by P2.60 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)