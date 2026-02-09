Oil prices surge anew on Tuesday

MANILA – Oil prices will rise by as much as PHP1 per liter on Tuesday on sustained supply concerns partly due to geopolitical issues overseas.

In an advisory Monday, Seaoil said the price of its gasoline will increase by PHP0.60 per liter, diesel by PHP1 per liter, and kerosene by PHP0.60 per liter effective 6 a.m. on Feb. 10.

This is the fifth consecutive week that fuel prices jumped so far this year on account of supply issues.

These jumps are, however, contrary to earlier projections of price cuts on oversupply forecast in the first quarter of 2026.

Last week, gasoline prices rose by PHP0.80 per liter, diesel by PHP1.60 per liter, and kerosene by PHP1.10 per liter. (PNA)