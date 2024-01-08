Manila

Oil prices up by January 9, 2024

PETROLEUM firms will implement equal price increase on oil products on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In separate advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Petrogazz, Cleanfuel, Caltex and Jetti said there will be a P.10 per liter price increase for diesel, gasoline and kerosene.

Caltex will implement the price adjustment by 12:01 a.m. of January 9, while Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, PetroGazz and Seaoil will have it effective at 6 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, firms implemented the first fuel price rollback for 2024, with P.10 per liter for gasoline, P.35 per liter for diesel and P1.40 per liter for kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

