Oil products to have minimal increase in prices

PETROLEUM firms will implement on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a minimal increase on oil products.

In their respective announcements, Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Caltex, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.30 per liter increase on the pump price of gasoline, and P.90 per liter on both diesel and kerosene.

Caltex will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 of January 16, while Seaoil and Shell will have it implemented at 6 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

The price of diesel, gasoline and kerosene increased by P.10 per liter last week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)