Okada Manila wins Forbes 5-star rating
IN A remarkable display of sustained excellence, Okada Manila proudly announces its fifth consecutive Forbes 5-star rating, affirming its leadership in luxury hospitality. This year’s award further strengthens Okada Manila's position as a premier destination for unmatched guest experiences.
Additionally, The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila has been awarded its second consecutive 5-star rating, highlighting its focus on exceptional service and creating a tranquil oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation.
The award-giving body, Forbes Travel Guide, is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. The Forbes 5-star rating is a highly coveted award in the hospitality industry.
Forbes 5-Star Achievement for 5th Year Rob Scott, vice president of Hotel Operations at Okada Manila, shared his delight over this continued recognition. "This stellar accomplishment reflects the relentless effort and dedication of our team. Securing our fifth consecutive 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide showcases our commitment to superior service and our continuous pursuit of elevating the stay for everyone who visits us."
Forbes 5-star Honor Awarded Again to The Retreat Spa
The Retreat Spa, a haven of serenity amid the hustle and bustle of the metro, celebrates receiving the Forbes 5-star rating once more.
Vikki Aquino, director of Spas, Recreation & Kids Club at Okada Manila, reflected on the spa's notable achievement, "We are thrilled to receive our second consecutive 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Spa and Wellness is the one of the fastest growing industries worldwide and its influence in our lives is personal and transformative. This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment in delivering exceptional care to the well-being of our guests, and most importantly, provide well-thought spa experiences through our internationally trained spa therapists."
Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Star Awards reflects the shifting preferences of travelers, who are increasingly looking for destinations that are not only memorable but also rich in culture, cuisine, and unique activities, away from overcrowded spots.
Okada Manila’s consistent recognition by Forbes Travel Guide underscores its success in surpassing the expectations of modern sophisticated travelers, transforming each visit into a distinctive and unforgettable journey.
As Okada Manila and The Retreat Spa continue to set high standards for luxury and service, an invitation extends to guests worldwide to experience the ultimate in indulgence and relaxation.
For those of you who have not tried the Retreat Spa, I tell you it is a delightful experience that you should try. The ambience, the dipping pool, the wave room and the very skilled therapists in this Spa is truly world-class.
Opening its doors in December 2016, Okada Manila has risen as the most expansive integrated resort in the Philippines, standing proudly in the heart of the Entertainment City gaming strip.
Fondly referred to as "Manila's Grand Icon," Okada Manila is renowned for its world-class facilities and stellar service, combining the best of Japanese hospitality with the warmth of Filipino culture.
Spanning an impressive expanse, Okada Manila is home to 993 luxurious rooms, alongside the country's largest gaming floor, featuring over 3,000 electronic gaming machines.
Shopaholics can take delight in dozens of high-end stores and boutiques, and entertainment enthusiasts are catered to with an awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art dome nightclub.
Okada Manila further sets itself apart with an exclusive indoor beach club, and one of the world's most spectacular multicolor dancing water fountains.
All these facets converge to solidify Okada Manila's status as one of the Philippines’ must- stay destinations in the metro.
