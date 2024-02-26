Okada Manila wins Forbes 5-star rating

Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Star Awards reflects the shifting preferences of travelers, who are increasingly looking for destinations that are not only memorable but also rich in culture, cuisine, and unique activities, away from overcrowded spots.

Okada Manila’s consistent recognition by Forbes Travel Guide underscores its success in surpassing the expectations of modern sophisticated travelers, transforming each visit into a distinctive and unforgettable journey.

As Okada Manila and The Retreat Spa continue to set high standards for luxury and service, an invitation extends to guests worldwide to experience the ultimate in indulgence and relaxation.

For those of you who have not tried the Retreat Spa, I tell you it is a delightful experience that you should try. The ambience, the dipping pool, the wave room and the very skilled therapists in this Spa is truly world-class.

Opening its doors in December 2016, Okada Manila has risen as the most expansive integrated resort in the Philippines, standing proudly in the heart of the Entertainment City gaming strip.

Fondly referred to as "Manila's Grand Icon," Okada Manila is renowned for its world-class facilities and stellar service, combining the best of Japanese hospitality with the warmth of Filipino culture.

Spanning an impressive expanse, Okada Manila is home to 993 luxurious rooms, alongside the country's largest gaming floor, featuring over 3,000 electronic gaming machines.

Shopaholics can take delight in dozens of high-end stores and boutiques, and entertainment enthusiasts are catered to with an awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art dome nightclub.

Okada Manila further sets itself apart with an exclusive indoor beach club, and one of the world's most spectacular multicolor dancing water fountains.

All these facets converge to solidify Okada Manila's status as one of the Philippines’ must- stay destinations in the metro.

