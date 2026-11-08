Ombud orders probe into BJMP for allowing Romualdez to have aide in jail

OMBUDSMAN Jesus Crispin Remulla slammed the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for allowing former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez to be accompanied by a personal staff while in detention at the Quezon City jail.

In his radio program on Saturday, November 7, 2026, Remulla said he has ordered an investigation on the matter.

“Nagugulat ako eh… Walang dahilan yan para payagan yan. Ano yan? Mayroong nakakulong na mayaman na may alalay? Na galing sa labas? Ano yan? Mafia?” he said.

(I'm surprised… There is no reason to allow it. What is that? A wealthy detainee being allowed to have an aide? Someone brought in from outside? What is this? The Mafia?)

“Pinaiimbestigahan ko na yan (I have already ordered an investigation into that),” he added.

Remulla said he is already aware of those behind it but he refused to divulge their identities.