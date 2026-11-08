Ombud orders probe into BJMP for allowing Romualdez to have aide in jail

OMBUDSMAN Jesus Crispin Remulla slammed the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for allowing former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez to be accompanied by a personal staff while in detention at the Quezon City jail.
In his radio program on Saturday, November 7, 2026, Remulla said he has ordered an investigation on the matter.
“Nagugulat ako eh… Walang dahilan yan para payagan yan. Ano yan? Mayroong nakakulong na mayaman na may alalay? Na galing sa labas? Ano yan? Mafia?” he said.
(I'm surprised… There is no reason to allow it. What is that? A wealthy detainee being allowed to have an aide? Someone brought in from outside? What is this? The Mafia?)
“Pinaiimbestigahan ko na yan (I have already ordered an investigation into that),” he added.
Remulla said he is already aware of those behind it but he refused to divulge their identities.
In response, the BJMP said it will look into “the arrangement authorized by one of its jail wardens.”
“Pursuant to the directive of the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) Secretary, the BJMP will submit its comprehensive report to the Department within the prescribed period,” the bureau said in a statement.
“The BJMP will not tolerate unauthorized privileges or any form of preferential treatment in the custody of persons deprived of liberty. Should any violation of policies be established, appropriate action will be taken against the personnel found responsible,” it added.
On Friday, November 6, BJMP Jail Warden Lourdes Pacion told the Sandiganbayan that a personal staff of the former Speaker is staying with the lawmaker in his cell.
She made the admission during the hearing on the status of Romualdez's detention amid allegations of columnist Ramon Tulfo that the former speaker was allowed to leave the BJMP facility if he wanted to.
Tulfo later admitted that he was fed the wrong information.
Romualdez is facing a P7.4 billion plunder charge, which stemmed from a web of alleged illegal schemes to siphon public funds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)