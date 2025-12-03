Ombud suspends DPWH-Mimaropa officials tagged in Mindoro flood project

Clavano said the suspension order stemmed from the administrative case that was instituted simultaneously with the criminal charge that were both recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Except for Lopez and Camero, all the said DPWH officials have been ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan along with former Ako Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co and five officials of construction firm Sunwest Corporation over the irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

They are facing charges of malversation through falsification and two counts of graft.

Of the 10 DPWH-Mimaropa officials, nine, except for Sacar, are already under the custody of either the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

These nine individuals entered their not guilty plea before the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)