Ombuds directs preservation of Cabral’s gadgets

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered authorities to secure the cellphone and other gadgets of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Catalina Cabral, who died in an “alleged fall” in a ravine in Tuba, Benguet.

“The Ombudsman’s office directs the authorities in Benguet to take custody of and preserve the cellphone and other gadgets of former Usec. Cathy Cabral,” Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano told reporters.

“The same is to be turned over to the investigators at the proper time,” he added.

Cabral was found “unconscious and unresponsive” beside the Bued River, more or less 20 to 30 meters below the Kennon highway on Thursday evening, December 18, 2025.

She was declared dead at 12:03 a.m. on December 19.

Cabral submitted her resignation from the DPWH in September 2025 amid accusations linking her to anomalies related to budget insertions and the flood control projects, including her alleged receipt of millions worth of kickbacks from anomalous projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)