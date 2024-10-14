Ombudsman clears Duque of administrative charges: What you need to know

FORMER Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III has been cleared of administrative charges related to the transfer of funds to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What happened?

The Office of the Ombudsman, in a 10-page order approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on September 30, 2024, granted Duque's motion for reconsideration. This motion was filed in May 2024 after an earlier ruling found Duque guilty of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Duque was previously ordered dismissed from government service, with forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from reemployment in any government position.

Why were the administrative charged dismissed?

The Ombudsman ruled that since Duque is no longer in office, he is not the proper subject of administrative charges. The order explained that the issue has become moot, meaning there is no longer any practical purpose in pursuing the case since he is no longer a public official.

The order reads: "Considering that the issues on the administrative charges have been rendered moot, this Office sees no point in belaboring the other arguments relating thereto."

What about the graft charges?

While Duque has been cleared of administrative charges, the graft cases related to the transfer of P41.4 billion in Covid-19 supplies to the PS-DBM remain active. These charges also implicate Lloyd Christopher Lao, a former PS-DBM official.

The allegations center on irregularities in the procurement of medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits, ventilators, and surgical masks.

The graft cases are still being heard before the Sandiganbayan.

Background on the controversy

The procurement scandal arose from investigations led by former senator Richard Gordon and Senator Risa Hontiveros, following a Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged the PS-DBM for its handling of Covid-19 supplies.

Central to the controversy is Pharmally Pharmaceuticals, a start-up company that received P8.6 billion worth of contracts to supply face masks, PPEs, and test kits to the DOH.

Lawmakers accused the government of favoring Pharmally and alleged that the supplies were overpriced.

What’s next?

While Duque no longer faces administrative charges, the graft cases tied to the controversial procurement during the pandemic are still under review. The Ombudsman’s latest ruling does not affect the ongoing criminal case. (SunStar Philippines)