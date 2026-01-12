Ombudsman dismisses 'noise' on recantation of flood control witnesses

THE Office of the Ombudsman said claims about the recantation of statements by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza in relation to the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects are just “noise.”

In a message to reporters, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said that should the embattled former DPWH engineers recant their statements, it would backfire on them.

“Seems like noise to us. We will only rely on sworn statements. Besides, that would hurt their admission into witness protection,” Clavano said.

The lawyer of Senator Joel Villanueva earlier claimed that Alcantara is planning to retract his affidavit related to the flood control investigation.

The Department of Justice said it is not aware of any recantation on the part of the former DPWH engineers.

Alcantara, who admitted involvement in the misuse of flood control funds, claimed that he delivered P150 million to Villanueva to make up for his alleged demand for P1.5 billion worth of projects for a multipurpose building in Bulacan.

He, however, admitted that Villanueva was not aware that the funds came from flood control project allocations.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro urged Alcantara and the others to be cautious.

“Sana po ang mga witnesses na ito na may alam ng katotohanan ay hindi magpaloko,” Castro said.

(We hope that these witnesses who know the truth will not allow themselves to be deceived.)

“Sana po huwag sila magpapaloko dahil ang kailangan po ngayon ng ating mga kababayan ay ang katotohanan; sila po ang puwede nating maging susi sa pagpapalakas ng ating laban against corruption. At kung matutulungan po nila ang bansa, puwede po silang maging state witnesses. Kaya po sana huwag silang magpaloko dahil kailangan sila ng bayan,” Castro added.

(We hope they will not allow themselves to be deceived because what our countrymen need now is the truth; they can be the key to strengthening our fight against corruption. And if they can help the country, they may become state witnesses. That is why we hope they will not allow themselves to be deceived, because the nation needs them.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)