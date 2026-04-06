Ombudsman eyes plunder raps vs Romualdez, Escudero in May

THE Office of the Ombudsman is “seriously” preparing charges against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero in connection with anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference on Monday, April 6, 2026, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said they are considering filing plunder charges against the two elected officials in May.

Dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways officials had earlier tagged Romualdez and Escudero as recipients of multi-billion-peso kickbacks from the anomalous flood control projects.

Both officials have vehemently denied involvement in the alleged corruption scheme involving flood mitigation projects.

So far, the Office of the Ombudsman has filed charges related to three alleged anomalous flood control projects: a P289-million project in Oriental Mindoro, a P96.5-million project in Davao Occidental, and a P92.8-million alleged ghost project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Among those accused in these cases are resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, contractor Sarah Discaya, and former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., among others.

Discaya and Revilla are detained, while Co remains in hiding abroad. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)