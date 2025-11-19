Ombudsman files raps vs Co, several others before Sandiganbayan

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed Tuesday, November 18, 2025, criminal charges against former Ako Bicol Party-list representative Zaldy Co and several others over alleged irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said malversation through falsification and two counts of graft were filed against Co, several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Mimaropa, and the board of directors of construction firm Sunwest Corporation before the Sandiganbayan.

This is the first case filed following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s order to investigate anomalous flood control projects across the country.

The Ombudsman noted several “critical observations” in the construction of the P289-million road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

“This led to several critical observations. Number one, the measured sheet pile did not meet the 12-meter specification. The material was substandard. It is highly possible that all other sheet piles used in the project were also below specification, and these findings point to a scheme that resulted in unwarranted benefits, technical falsification, and the misuse of public funds,” Clavano said.

The Office of the Ombudsman also filed a motion asking the Sandiganbayan to immediately raffle the cases to its divisions for the prompt issuance of warrants of arrest and hold departure orders against the accused.

Sunwest Corporation, which is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025, was co-founded by Co.

Co, who is currently in an undetermined country abroad, denies any involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

In a series of video statements, he claimed that kickbacks from the P100 billion insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act were delivered to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)