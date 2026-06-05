Ombudsman files raps vs. Discayas, others before Bulacan RTC

MANILA – The Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday filed graft and malversation charges against the couple Pacifico "Curlee" and Cezarah Rowena "Sarah" Discaya and local public works officials for alleged irregularities in a flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan.

In a press briefing following the filing before the Bulacan Regional Trial Court, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the transaction "resulted in unwarranted benefits amounting to PHP53 million" for the Discayas' construction firm.

"The findings of the Ombudsman reveal an utter and flagrant violation for government accounting and auditing regulations, specifically, investigators discovered that payment for the project's first billing was released despite an unapproved disbursement voucher," Clavano said.

He added full payment for dredging and embankment items was made without any basis or the required supporting documents to prove completion of the project.

The case was filed with the Clerk of Court by Clavano, accompanied by Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon.

Aside from the Discayas, other names in the complaint were officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways-Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office, including Merg Jaron Laus, Brice Ericson Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Ernesto Galang, Norberto Santos, Lorenzo Pagtalunan, Juanito Mendoza and Floralyn Simbulan.

Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando of St. Timothy Construction Corporation was also named in the complaint.

Curlee Discaya has been under Senate custody since September 2025 after being cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon, while Sarah Discaya is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory in Mactan, Cebu.

Sarah faces non-bailable charges of graft and malversation after being linked to the PHP96.5-million ghost flood control project in Davao. (PNA)