Ombudsman: Filing of charges vs Marcoleta will proceed this week

MANILA – Ombudsman Jesus Remulla on Wednesday said the filing of non-bailable plunder charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta will proceed this week, despite protest rallies supporting the lawmaker.

“There's no selective justice in this country when it comes to the Ombudsman. We will still push through with the filing of the case against Senator Marcoleta,” Remulla said in a press briefing during the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in Pasay City.

“Nothing is changing. Nothing has changed. We will file. We will do our job,” he added.

On Monday, Remulla announced the Office of the Ombudsman’s plan to file plunder charges at the Sandiganbayan against Marcoleta for admitting that he received PHP75 million in campaign funds while he was still a congressman in 2025 elections.

Remulla earlier said no public official will be spared from investigation and prosecution when evidence warrants.

He called on investigators to remain steadfast in carrying out their duties, highlighting the vital role they play in correcting misconduct and preserving the integrity of government service.

The remarks formed part of the Ombudsman’s message during the launch of the Field Investigation Course, an initiative aimed at strengthening the investigative capabilities of Ombudsman personnel.

The training equips investigators with the knowledge, discipline and practical skills necessary to conduct professional, objective and evidence-based investigations in pursuit of justice, accountability and good governance. (PNA)